Mosquera to Vacansoleil?

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was impressive on the final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

With the future of the Xacobeo Galica squad uncertain, the team's star rider Ezequiel Mosquera, currently sitting second overall in the Vuelta a España, is rumoured to be close to an agreement with the Dutch team Vacansoleil

Mosquera is still in contention for the overall victory in Spain, only 38 seconds down on race leader Vincenzo Nibali. The second last stage on Saturday to Bola del Mundo features a gruelling climb at the end and the Galician believes he has a real chance of winning.

"Last night I dreamed that I was in red jersey in Madrid… I don't know if it's a premonition, but this is the big occasion of my life," the 34-year-old Spaniard said at the finish of stage 18 in Salamanca. He would not say who he will ride for next year.

Mosquera finished 5th, 5th and 4th in the past three editions of the Tour of Spain. Until he joined Xacobeo Galicia, he rode for squads which did not qualify for the Vuelta.

The creation of a Pro Continental team in his province of Galicia has put him on another level, but lack of funds make the future of this team uncertain. With his current results, Mosquera's profile has been raised so high that he's now strong demand on the market. Movistar (now Caisse d'Epargne) is another team reportedly interested in signing him.