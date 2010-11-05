Moos moves to BMC MTB team

Image 1 of 2 Alexandre Moos was the best BMC rider with his 20th place Image 2 of 2 Alexandre Moos (Phonak) after the finish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Veteran Swiss rider Alexandre Moos will swap his road bike for a mountain bike in 2011 but still compete for the BMC team, riding marathon events.

“The BMC Racing Team just got too big for me,” he told the Swiss newspaper Le Nouvelliste. “I would have had the job of being a helper for Cadel Evans. But I have filled that role too often in the past. Compared to other cyclists, I had the chance to decide when to stop. I was not forced into it.”

Moos rode professionally on the road for 15 years. He began his career in 1996 with Saeco and then rode for Festina in 1999 and KIA in 2000, before joining Phonak in 2001 and then BMC in 2007. He won the Swiss road championship in 2002, and won stages in both the Tour de Suisse and the Tour de Romandie. He finished in the top ten at Romandie four times between 2003 and 2006.

His last major race on the road was the Tour de Suisse but he did not start the final stage.