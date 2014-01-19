Montoya signs with Specialized Racing

Image 1 of 3 Paolo Montoya leads Todd Wells across the railroad bridge (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 2 of 3 Paolo Montoya (Frijoles Los Tierniticos-Focus) on his way to winning stage 2 of La Ruta (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores) Image 3 of 3 Paolo Montoya on a railroad bridge (Image credit: La Ruta de Los Conquistadores)

Paolo Montoya has signed with Team Specialized Racing for 2014. The Costa Rican mountain biker will race the biggest races in his home country as well as an international program.

"I'll do my first important races in Costa Rica, then I'll be off with Team Specialized at the Cape Epic," said Montoya according to Solobike.it.

"It's a dream come true . Last year, they won - Jaroslav Kulhavy and Christoph Sauser - and this year they will be my teammates. I will ride with Ben Bostrom , definitely a very well known name among fans of Superbike, and our goal will be to work to bring the team to another victory."

He is expecting to race most of the World Cups except for the round in Meribel, France, and he'll also race the world championships in Norway, La Ruta de los Conquistadores and the Central America Games.

Montoya won the Costa Rican cross country national title in 2012 and 2013 and the marathon title in 2013. He also won La Ruta de los Conquistadores in 2012 and represented his country in the London Olympics.

He has previously raced for the Infotre Lee Cougan, Giant Italia, GT Brondello and GT Stacplastic teams.