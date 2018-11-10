Montaguti signs with Androni Giocattoli

Image 1 of 4 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Matteo Montaguti shows off the Bolle Shifter during the Italian Grand Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 4 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) before he recorded a DNF for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) celebrates starting the final stage with two big thumbs up (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

34-year-old Matteo Montaguti has signed with the Androni Giocattoli Sidermec squad, Tuttobici reported on Saturday.

The Italian moves from the WorldTour squad AG2R La Mondiale after eight seasons, announcing that it was his final race with the French team at Il Lombardia. "Many thanks for eight years of my professional career and many good memories and feelings," Montaguti wrote on Instagram last month.

Montaguti has only three professional wins to his name, stage 4 of the 2017 Tour of the Alps and a stage and the overall of the 2010 Giro della Provincia di reggio Calabria before he moved to AG2R La Mondiale.

But with 13 Grand Tours under his belt - eight editions of the Giro d'Italia, four of the Vuelta a España and one Tour de France, the Italian's experience will be invaluable for the Androni team.

"It is an important signing for our team," manager Gianni Savio said. "Matteo is a rider who has demonstrated his worth for years in the World Tour. A serious professional with characteristics that fit perfectly with the spirit and the fighting mentality of our team."