Mont Sainte Anne World Cup wins award
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Canadian round wins IMTTO "Event of the Year"
The Mont Sainte Anne World Cup won top honors as the 2009 IMTTO Event Of The Year, the organization of International Mountain Bike Teams, Technical Support companies and Event Organisers announced on Tuesday.
Related Articles
Votes were cast by the organization's trade teams and tech support members. The Fort William World Cup finished second, and the Offenburg World Cup was third.
It's the second such award for Mont Sainte Anne, which hosted a triple World Cup with downhill, cross country and four cross rounds again this year. In late October, the UCI named the venue as best four cross World Cup in 2009. It also finished in the top three for best cross country World Cup and best downhill World Cup.
Mont-Sainte-Anne will host the 2010 Mountain Bike World Championships. The venue has previously hosted the worlds in 1998 and has held many World Cups and long served as a popular venue among racers.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup
|2
|Fort William World Cup
|3
|Offenburg World Cup
|4
|La Bresse World Cup
|5
|Schladming World Cup
|6
|Pietermaritzburg World Cup
|7
|Houffalize World Cup
|8
|Canberra World Championships
|9
|Maribor World Cup
|10
|Vallnord World Cup
|11
|Roc d’Azur
|12
|Crankworx Whistler
|13
|European DH Champs
|14
|Racer Bikes Cup Muttenz
|15
|Singletrack Weekender
|16
|Pump Track Worlds
|17
|Madrid World Cup
|18
|Bromont World Cup
|19
|Racer Bikes Cup Solothurn
|20
|Bundesliga Bad Salzdethfurt
|21
|Dirt Master Winterberg
|22
|Champery World Cup
|23
|Bern Bike HC
|24
|US Open
|25
|Mountain Mayhem UK
