Mont Sainte Anne World Cup wins award

The start of the women's race at Mont Sainte Anne (Image credit: Mary McConneloug & Mike Broderick)

The Mont Sainte Anne World Cup won top honors as the 2009 IMTTO Event Of The Year, the organization of International Mountain Bike Teams, Technical Support companies and Event Organisers announced on Tuesday.

Votes were cast by the organization's trade teams and tech support members. The Fort William World Cup finished second, and the Offenburg World Cup was third.

It's the second such award for Mont Sainte Anne, which hosted a triple World Cup with downhill, cross country and four cross rounds again this year. In late October, the UCI named the venue as best four cross World Cup in 2009. It also finished in the top three for best cross country World Cup and best downhill World Cup.

Mont-Sainte-Anne will host the 2010 Mountain Bike World Championships. The venue has previously hosted the worlds in 1998 and has held many World Cups and long served as a popular venue among racers.