Moab gets new stage race

Organizers of the TransRockies mountain bike stage race are launching a new event in Moab, Utah for later this season. It will be called the Moab Rocks and will take place on October 12-14, 2013.

Moab Rocks will take some of the region's classic and new routes and combine them into a three-day collection of cross country and timed descents in a fully supported format.

"TransRockies Events is thrilled to announce the launch of Moab Rocks. Long known as one of the world's most iconic mountain biking destinations, Moab, Utah has played host to riders from far and wide," read a statement from organizers. "In recent years, the Moab mountain biking community has worked tirelessly building epic trails and growing its reputation as a mountain bike Mecca."

TransRockies Events started organizing the week-long TransRockies Challenge in 2002. In 2009, they added a three-day option known as the TR3 for those seeking a shorter version of the race.

Moab Rocks will work in partnership with the Moab Trails Alliance, Moab Trail Mix, and under permit from the Bureau of Land Management and the Manti-La Sal National Forest. The inaugural edition of the event will take place in mid-October.

Moab is known as a mountain bike destination. It has also hosted major events such as the 24 Hours of Moab and the US 24-hour national championships.

For more information, visit www.transrockies.com.

2013 Moab Rocks

October 12 - Stage 1, 29.8 miles, 4,200 feet of elevation gain

October 13 - Stage 2, 32.7 miles, 5,000 feet of elevation gain

October 14 - Stage 3, 30.9 miles, 3,500 feet of elevation gain