Mitchelton-Scott backing Impey at Brabantse Pijl

Image 1 of 5 Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Carlos Verona won the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott) now leads the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Robert Power (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the peloton during stage 2 at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Chris Juul Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: TDW/GI Cycling)

South African Daryl Impey will lead a versatile Mitchelton-Scott squad into De Brabantse Pijl-La Fleche Brabanconne aiming for a top result and performance ahead of Sunday's Amstel Gold Race.

Impey first rode the 1.HC one-day race in 2008 with 47th in 2014 his best result to date. However, the national champion is confident of continuing his good start to the 2018 season with a team capable of delivering him into position to contest for victory.

"I would like to have a good race and finish the race feeling good for the weekend and Amstel Gold. Obviously, if I feel good and I have good legs it would be foolish not to try for a result," said Impey who won the Tour Down Under in January.

"We have a good team and have various options which is great, I hope to feel strong and get confirmation that I am ready for the Ardennes. With the team being so strong, we can all play a part and have a small leadership role, we are fortunate to have that versatility."

Impey's teammates at the Vuelta al Pais Vasco last week, Chris Juul Jensen, Jack Haig, Rob Power and Carlos Verona will also line out at De Brabantse Pijl. Michael Hepburn and Svein Tuft round out the squad and will be important domestiques across the race.

"De Brabantse Pijl is always a hard race, it is a challenging parcours and can the outcome can be difficult predict due to the three closing circuits around Overijse. Those circuits include five climbs and it will be crucial to be in a good position there," sports director Laurenzo Lapage said.

"We have a strong team for Wednesday with good options for both the sprint and late attacks and it will be important to follow any dangerous moves over the climbs. Chris and Carlos are both in good shape and come into the race on the back of good performances, so we will be looking to them to be switched on and part of any late breakaway."

For Impey, the race is an important dress rehearsal ahead of the Ardennes. The race a low-key event in comparison for Impey to test his form and press his claims for his best result yet at De Brabantse Pijl.

"I really enjoy the Ardennes classics, they are so hard, but they are races that push me to my limit. It's like getting punched in the face every climb, it just matters if you can handle it and I enjoy that part of it strangely enough," said Impey.

"I haven't had too much individual success at these races, but I have been part of many great results and I have seen the importance of them, I want to try venture a little into the unknown and give it a really good crack."

Mitchelton-Scott for De Brabantse Pijl - La Fleche Brabanconne: Jack Haig, Michael Hepburn, Daryl Impey, Chris Juul Jensen, Rob Power, Svein Tuft and Carlos Verona.