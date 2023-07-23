Mireia Benito crashes out of Tour de France Femmes with concussion

Tour de France Femmes: Mireia Benito of Spain and Team AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep injured after being involved in a crash during the 2nd Tour de France Femmes 2023

Mireia Benito (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick Step) was the first rider that had to abandon the Tour de France Femmes when she crashed only 27 kilometres into the first stage of the race. The 26-year-old Spaniard had just taken a gel and put her right hand back on the handlebar. It appears she then hit a bump in the road in a slight right turn, causing her to veer off-road and tumble head-first into the roadside ditch.

At first, Benito was unresponsive and received medical attention at the scene before being transported to hospital for check-ups. The team confirmed in a medical update that Benito had suffered a concussion but no other serious injuries.

Speaking to Cyclingnews at the finish in Clermont-Ferrand, team manager Natascha den Ouden said that while Benito could not remember the crash, the hospital check-up had revealed no brain injuries apart from the concussion.

Den Ouden added that the team closely follows the UCI's concussion protocol and would give Benito time to recover fully.

Benito herself posted in an Instagram story: "Thanks everyone for the messages. Don't know what happened but nothing broken. I'll be back stronger."

"Mireia was brought to hospital after her crash. Scans and further examinations revealed a concussion, but no other serious injuries. She is in the care of the team now and will travel home for further recovery soon," said team doctor Sophie van Bakel. "We do wish Mireia well and will miss her in the race and on the team bus."

Team leader Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio was disappointed to lose Benito as she pursues the overall Tour de France Femmes podium.

"It's disappointing to lose Mireia because she is strong teammate," said Moolman-Pasio. "We are still very focused and strong as a team though. Today everyone rode well together and dropped me off at the foot of that climb perfectly. I felt good on the climb and followed the wheel of Demi and Marlen. Lotte took the element of surprise but I am happy with my legs. There are more hard days to come."