Minnaar's bike stolen

Image 1 of 3 A bike with the Santa Cruz Syndicate team paint job. (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 2 of 3 Greg Minnaar's bike was stolen on May 18, 2010. (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate) Image 3 of 3 Have you seen this bike? (Image credit: Santa Cruz Syndicate)

World Cup Downhill Leader Greg Minnaar's bike was stolen just days after he won the opening World Cup round in Maribor, Slovenia.

The South African's Santa Cruz Carbon Nomad, with the team's unique Syndicate paint job and Edge Carbon wheels, was last seen near Saratoga, California. It was stolen on Tuesday, May 18.

Since Minnaar has been competing on the carbon Santa Cruz V10, the stolen bike is not believed to be one of his World Cup race bikes.

Team Manager Kathy Sessler is asking anyone with leads to contact 831-459-7560 or info@santacruzbicycles.com.