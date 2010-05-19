Minnaar's bike stolen
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
World Cup downhill leader's Carbon Nomad taken in California
World Cup Downhill Leader Greg Minnaar's bike was stolen just days after he won the opening World Cup round in Maribor, Slovenia.
The South African's Santa Cruz Carbon Nomad, with the team's unique Syndicate paint job and Edge Carbon wheels, was last seen near Saratoga, California. It was stolen on Tuesday, May 18.
Since Minnaar has been competing on the carbon Santa Cruz V10, the stolen bike is not believed to be one of his World Cup race bikes.
Team Manager Kathy Sessler is asking anyone with leads to contact 831-459-7560 or info@santacruzbicycles.com.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy