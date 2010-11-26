Mini downhill racing is back for another season

Image 1 of 7 A racer speeds through the air past spectators (Image credit: Pics4all.co.uk) Image 2 of 7 A racer in the 661 Mini Downhill (Image credit: Pics4all.co.uk) Image 3 of 7 Pros and amateurs can race the 661 Mini downhill (Image credit: Pics4all.co.uk) Image 4 of 7 A rider catches some air (Image credit: Pics4all.co.uk) Image 5 of 7 A rider descends through the forest at the 661 Mini Downhill. (Image credit: Pics4all.co.uk) Image 6 of 7 A racer nails a corner. (Image credit: Pics4all.co.uk) Image 7 of 7 661 Mini Downhill number plate (Image credit: Pics4all.co.uk)

661 Mini downhill racing will return to the Forest of Dean for three events this season. Mini downhill racing is aimed at new riders to the sport, but there is also a pro/am category for the more established racers. Each event includes two race runs.

"There are loads of people who ride around the area that have never raced, so we have brought a race to their local track, The courses are fun and following to ride but a real challenge to ride flat out on the limit," said Chris Roberts, who is the race organizer.

Roberts came up with the idea while watching some guys racing each other down a short downhill track in the Forest of Dean and loving every second of it. The races take place over short courses of around 30 to 120 seconds long. The courses are not the longest or hardest but to race it at full gas will be an intense riding experience.

Rounds will be held on Sundays, December 5, January 23 and February 20th in the Forests of Dean - Gloucestershire. Racers must be 10 or older.

"We're really excited to be involved with the Mini Downhill series again - it's a great format and is a fantastic grass roots event," said Andy Gowan. "I think many first timers find the traditional downhill race format quite intimidating - the 661 Mini Downhill opens up downhill racing to a bigger audience and at a much more accessible price, offering a course which will offer challenges for more accomplished riders but not too much to scare off the mere mortals!"

For more information, visit www.minidownhill.com.