Miller to lead California Giant cyclo-cross team

Image 1 of 3 NACT series leader Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry). (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 3 Teal Stetson Lee (Luna) and former teammate Meredith Miller (Cal Giant Berry) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 3 Wendy Simms and Meredith Miller chasing Sally Annis (Image credit: Epic Rides)

Meredith Miller will return to the cyclo-cross scene for the 2012-2013 season with the Califoria Giant Berry/Specialized team. Her aim is to make the USA national team for the UCI world championships, which will take place in Louisville, Kentucky in 2013.

"With Kentucky hosting Worlds this 2012-13 season, the enthusiasm and motivation will be higher than it's ever been," Miller said. While she raced this summer with Team TIBCO on the road, she also donned her California Giant Berry/Specialized kit for some mountain bike races, including the US national championships, where she came fifth in the short track.

"Making the Worlds team has always been competitive, but with the race being held right here on our soil for the first time in the history of the sport, this year will be exceptionally tough. I will need to be on top of my game each and every race. My hope is that the mix of road and mountain bike racing I have done this year will help me do just that."

Also returning will be espoir riders Cody Kaiser, a three-time world champion team member, and Yannick Eckmann, 18, along with newcomer Tobin Ortenblad.

"I am stoked to be back again with California Giant-Specialized, every year it gets better and I can't wait for the September to get here." Kaiser said. "I am looking forward to all of the racing and hope to be as consistent as possible with some big results."



