Millar gets time in green

David Millar (Garmin-Transitions) put in a good ride for third. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After taking third place in the prologue of the Tour de France in Rotterdam on Saturday, David Millar is poised to start the first full stage in another distinctive jersey, coming 10 years after his first stint in the maillot jaune.

This time, Millar will not wear the famous yellow tunic, but the green of the points classification. Winner Fabian Cancellara will have the yellow en route to Brussels of course and runner up Tony Martin will carry the white of best young rider.

Millar did well in the first half of the 8.9km prologue as he scored the third fastest time nine seconds slower than Cancellara. He was twenty seconds down on the powerful Swiss at the end.

"I was feeling good," Millar commented. "I felt strong. When I was on the starting ramp, I thought of what happened ten years ago."

"I haven't taken too many risks," Millar said. "But it is my strongest point to ride fast when it rains. However, I had in my mind that I crashed earlier this year during the time trial of the Tour of Algarve. But today, when I raced, the road wasn't slippery at all. It was a very nice road and a great course."

At the age of 33, Millar remains more motivated by the Tour de France than any other race although he has approached the Grande Boucle with the spirit of a pure domestique this year.

Two months ago he came seventh in the prologue of the Giro d'Italia in Amsterdam. The French event obviously thrilled him just like in his good old days.

"We're lucky at Garmin-Transitions to have two great leaders with Tyler Farrar for the sprints and Christian Vande Velde for GC," Millar said. "When Christian is thin and we see his triceps, it means he'll make the top 10..."