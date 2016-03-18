Milan-San Remo: A pre-race birthday celebration for Cancellara - Video

Image 1 of 5 Birthday boy Fabian Cancellara gets some bubbly to celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Fabian Cancellara and Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan, Fabian Cancellara and Alexander Kristoff appear before the press ahead of Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A cake for Fabian Cancellara's birthday (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 2014 champion Alexander Kristoff talks to the press (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cyclingnews will have live coverage of Milan-San Remo from 8am GMT on Saturday, March 19.

Fabian Cancellara, the 2008 winner at Milan-San Remo, got a bit of a surprise for his 35th birthday on Friday when race organiser RCS Sport presented him with celebratory cake at at the pre-race press conference win Milan. The Swiss rider, who is retiring after this season, was joined in the festivities by fellow favourites Alexander Kristoff and Peter Sagan, along with the mayor of Milan, Giuliano Pisapia.

In the video above, Sagan and Kristoff share some thoughts about the race, with Sagan saying fans should "expect anything,'" and Kristoff talking about coming up just a little bit short last year.

