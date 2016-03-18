Milan-San Remo: A pre-race birthday celebration for Cancellara - Video
The 2008 winner turns 35 the day before the Italian monument and shares some cake with Kristoff, Sagan and RCS Sport
Fabian Cancellara, the 2008 winner at Milan-San Remo, got a bit of a surprise for his 35th birthday on Friday when race organiser RCS Sport presented him with celebratory cake at at the pre-race press conference win Milan. The Swiss rider, who is retiring after this season, was joined in the festivities by fellow favourites Alexander Kristoff and Peter Sagan, along with the mayor of Milan, Giuliano Pisapia.
In the video above, Sagan and Kristoff share some thoughts about the race, with Sagan saying fans should "expect anything,'" and Kristoff talking about coming up just a little bit short last year.
