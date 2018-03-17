Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Across Twitter, riders, teams and fans celebrated the conclusion of the 2018 Milan-San Remo, won with a spectacular late solo attack by Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

Below is a series of curated Tweets from teams and riders reacting to the action of the first Monument of the season, including notices of injured riders.

Lotto Soudal fear André Greipel has fractured his collarbone in a crash on the Poggio descent. It was his second wreck of the race: Lukasz Wisniowski (Team Sky) abandoned in another crash also involving Greipel in the feed zone.

EF Education First-Drapac lost three riders to crashes - Docker went out in the feedzone crash with Wisniowski, while Simon Clarke and Dan McLay fell together on a descent with about 40km to go.

Milan-San Remo 2018 reactions