Michael Matthews signs for Giant-Alpecin

Giant-Alpecin have confirmed the signing of Michael Matthews, with the Australian joining on a three-year contract. Cyclingnews first broke the news of Matthews’s move from Orica-BikeExchange to Giant-Alpecin during the Dauphiné in June, and he leaves the Australian WorldTour team after four successful years with stage wins in all three Grand Tours.

"I am very happy with my transfer to Team Giant-Alpecin. I have always admired the way the team approaches the sport as a team sport; the stronger and the better we can have the team as a collective operate and perform, the better the opportunities for success the leaders have for the finales of races,” Matthews said in a press release issued by his new team.”

“I am confident that I will be able to get the best out of myself both as a rider and as an individual. The team is already used to working for dedicated leaders in various types of races and has proven that strategy with great results in the biggest races on the calendar. That’s the process which I want to help strengthen and where I want to be a part of and contribute to, and I am very much looking forward to joining the team."

Matthews, 25, finished second in the Worlds road race last year and won a stage at the Tour de France this year. He has forged a career as a sprinter who can compete in the Classics and other one-day races. He can also trial trial, a skill he displayed by wining the prologue in Paris-Nice earlier in the year, which was his first race of 2016. He has also finished on the podium in Milan-San Remo, Amstel Gold Race and Brabantse Pijl.

"We are extremely happy and proud to sign a rider like Michael," said Team Giant-Alpecin CEO Iwan Spekenbrink.

“We have always set our standards high and been very ambitious with our objectives. Michael is a very talented rider and we are pleased that he has recognized the value of our approach to help him continue his development as a rider. Michael has the character and the will to integrate well with the team, and we are looking forward to working closely with him the next years."

Matthews is expected to be Giant-Alpecin’s marquee transfer of the season, although the team are set to strengthen in other areas with a number of riders renewing contracts and several young talents set to be announced in the coming days and weeks.

With Matthews joining the team John Degenkolb – already confirmed as leaving – is set to move to Trek-Segafredo next season.