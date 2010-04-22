McCauley leaves team to focus on Commonwealth medal

Image 1 of 2 Gordon McCauley wins the Elite Men's National Time Trial Championship in a time of 50:10. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 2 The people's champion, Gordon McCauley. (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

New Zealand’s Gordon McCauley has announced he’s parting ways with the Subway-Avanti Pro Cycling Team to focus on the Commonwealth Games in Delhi, India later this year. McCauley will focus on winning the time trial title at this year’s Games, held straight after the UCI World Championships in October.

“Since breaking the national [time trial] record at this year’s elite nationals I have had real belief I can win another medal at this year’s games,” said Mcauley. “I have had great opportunities with the Subway-Avanti team and I’ve really enjoyed my time with the team and consider them all good friends, but I need to be selfish to achieve my medal goal.”

At the last Commonwealth Games in Melbourne, Australia, four years ago McCauley finished in third place, taking the bronze medal. McCauley’s choice comes despite the fact he’s joint leader in BikeNZ’s National Points Series, a position he’s not expecting to defend.

“I wouldn’t be able contribute to the team as the Commonwealth Games got closer as I will be in full on time trial mode, and that just wouldn’t be fair to the team,” he said.