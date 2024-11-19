Another blow-up at Lotto Dstny - Maxim Van Gils reportedly tries to break his contract

By
published

Talented Belgian wants to rip up his contract, but team confirms talks for potential departure are 'ongoing'

Maxim Van Gils in action at Strade Bianche
Maxim Van Gils in action at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Maxim Van Gils has reportedly unilaterally terminated his contract with Lotto Dstny, possibly to orchestrate a move to a rival team and so secure a better contract for 2025.

Het Laatste Nieuws first reported that Van Gils had sent a formal letter of termination to Lotto Dstny on Tuesday. Other Belgian media also reported on the case but Lotto Dstny seem determined to make Van Gils respect his contract that runs until 2026. Het Laatste Nieuws called Van Gils' move as a 'Bom in de koers' - 'a bomb in racing'. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.