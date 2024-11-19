Another blow-up at Lotto Dstny - Maxim Van Gils reportedly tries to break his contract

Maxim Van Gils has reportedly unilaterally terminated his contract with Lotto Dstny, possibly to orchestrate a move to a rival team and so secure a better contract for 2025.

Het Laatste Nieuws first reported that Van Gils had sent a formal letter of termination to Lotto Dstny on Tuesday. Other Belgian media also reported on the case but Lotto Dstny seem determined to make Van Gils respect his contract that runs until 2026. Het Laatste Nieuws called Van Gils' move as a 'Bom in de koers' - 'a bomb in racing'.

However, in a statement late Tuesday from Lotto Dstny, the team said talks were 'ongoing'.

"At this moment, Lotto Dstny Team is in discussion with Maxim Van Gils and his management to decide about their future together. Ongoing talks regarding a potential departure are part of this process," the statement read.

"All parties, however, wish for this to proceed in the most proper, legal, and serene manner possible. For the time being, we do not wish to provide further comments to ensure the discussions can continue calmly. Once there is official news, it will be communicated."

The 24-year-old Van Gils impressed with a series of top-five results in one-day Classics in 2024, including third at Strade Bianche and La Flèche Wallonne and fourth at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He also won the Ruta del Sol, Eschborn-Frankfurt and the Grosser Preis des Kantons Aargau. Van Gils was named as one of Cyclingnews' breakthrough riders of 2024.

The Belgian extended his contract with Lotto Dstny until 2026 in the spring, his salary rising to match his results at the time. However, his value has risen even more, especially as teams prepare for the third final season of the battle for WorldTour points and so WorldTour status in 2026. He recently attended a Lotto Dstny team get-together but is now in disagreement with the team.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, Astana, Movistar, Ineos Grenadiers and even UAE Team Emirates have been named as possible suitors. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe failed to entice Remco Evenepoel away from Soudal-QuickStep recently and so could now be targeting his compatriot.

Van Gils works with Italian agent Alex Carera, who helped Cian Uijtdebroeks move from Bora-Hansgrohe to Visma-Lease a Bike last winter. Now Van Gils appears to be trying to force a transfer, even if he risks a legal battle and even several months without being able to race.

Riders can unilaterally terminate their contracts under European employment law but Belgian courts could force Van Gils to pay between €1-1.2 million, which Het Laatste Nieuws estimated he would earn with Lotto Dsnty until 2026.

Lotto Dsnty could do a deal with Van Gils to release him from his contract in return for a fee but the Belgian team is keen to keep its best young talents to fight for UCI ranking points and a future in the WorldTour from 2026. The UCI would also have to approve any change in teams.

Team Manager Stéphane Heulot is reportedly under pressure due to the loss of second sponsor Dsnty in 2025 and a severe cut on spending in the final months of 2024 but has always reacted angrily when riders have tried to leave the team.

Carera told Nieuwsblad that he will have further conversations with Lotto Dsnty next week, perhaps to reach a new deal for Van Gils or to secure his contract termination. Carera did not reply when contacted by Cyclingnews.

Team management was reported by Het Laatste Nieuws to say they were 'shocked' and unwilling to strike a deal to allow Van Gils to terminate his contract.

The team have lost Victor Campenaerts to Visma-Lease a Bike and Florian Vermeersch to UAE Team Emirates, while Thomas De Gendt and Jacopo Guarnieri have retired. They have signed Kiwi Reuben Thompson from Groupama-FDJ and a host of riders from their development team. 19-year-old super-talent Jarno Wider agreed to stay with the Lotto development team in 2025 and could step up to the professional team in 2026.