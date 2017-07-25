Matthews to RideLondon, Barguil to Clasica San Sebastian for Team Sunweb

Image 1 of 5 Sunweb's Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil in their respective jersey on the final stage of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Warren Barguil won the Super-Combative prize (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) with the Australian flag on the Paris podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) riding to his third Dutch title Image 5 of 5 Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Team Sunweb's Tour de France classification winners Michael Matthews and Warren Barguil will have little to celebrate this week with both riders quickly back in action.

Green jersey winner Matthews will lead the line at the RideLondon Classic July 30 while polka dot jersey champion Barguil is in charge at the Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian a day prior in Spain.

Both riders won two stages of the Tour and sealed their first classification victories in a Grand Tour at the same time. Matthews will be accompanied by several Tour teammates for the London one-day race as he aims to better his third place from 2016.

"After a successful Tour de France campaign, we head to London with hopes of continuing our winning momentum. We have Michael who is in great shape and a strong lead-out train around to support him," coach Rudi Kemna said. "With Tom, Mike and Søren we have guys who can support in the hills and Nikias, Phil and Ramon are fast men of their own right who will play a key part of the team's lead-out in the finale."

Barguil will also have support from Tour teammates at the Spanish one-day race with Sunweb aiming to capitalise on the Frenchman's strong form and winning mentality. Giro d'Italia winner Tom Dumoulin is another card for the team to play in the selective one day race.

"The competition will be really tough at Clasica San Sebastian with a lot of the peloton coming out of the Tour looking to continue their rhythm during the one-day races," coach Tom Veelers said. We aim to go for a stage result with Warren and have a strong team around to support him. Zico and Chris will be the guys to control the bunch, then we have Lennard and Georg for the pre-final and we expect Tom, Laurens and Simon to be there deep into the final with Warren."

ON a busy weekend of WorldTour racing, Team Sunweb will also field a squad for the Tour de Pologne where Wilco Kelderman will lead the team's GC aims. The Dutchman has recovered from the broken finger which ended his Giro and the team are backing in the Dutchman.

"We are aiming to explore GC possibilities with Wilco. The most decisive days come on stage three and during the final two stages in the Tatra mountains around Zakopane. We have a diverse and talented team here that will support Wilco in best possible way so he can save as much as possible energy for the key moments," coach Dirk Reuling said. "Next to these goals there are some good sprint opportunities where we will explore the possibilities with Max. There is no time trial on the last stage this year, but now an uphill finish. This means we can expect something completely different and for sure an exciting final."

Team Sunweb for the RideLondon Classic (July 30): Søren Kragh Andersen (Den), Nikias Arndt (Ger), Phil Bauhaus (Ger), Michael Matthews (Aus), Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned), Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) andMike Teunissen (Ned).

Team Sunweb for Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian (July 29): Warren Barguil (Fra), Laurens Ten Dam (Ned), Tom Dumoulin (Ned), Simon Geschke (Ger), Chris Hamilton (Aus), Lennard Hofstede (Ned), Georg Preidler (Aut) and Zico Waeytens (Bel).

Team Sunweb for the Tour de Pologne(July 29-August 4): Bert De Backer (Bel), Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger),Chad Haga (USA), Lennard Kämna (Ger), Wilco Kelderman (Ned), Sam Oomen (Ned) and Max Walscheid (Ger).