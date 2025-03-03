Mathieu van der Poel to make surprise early start to his 2025 road season at Samyn Classic

By
published

Alpecin-Deceuninck leader to test his form on Belgian cobbles before riding Tirreno-Adriatico

Mathieu van der Poel in the 2025 Alpecin-Deceuninck colours
Mathieu van der Poel in the 2025 Alpecin-Deceuninck colours (Image credit: Alpecin-Deceuninck/Nombre Media)

Mathieu van der Poel has made a surprise and late decision to start his 2025 road racing season a week earlier than planned and will ride the Ename Samyn Classic race on the cobbled of southern Belgium on Tuesday, Cyclingnews understands. 

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was expected to make his season debut at next week's Tirreno-Adriatico but is apparently itching to race again. 

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More news
Mathias Vacek climbs the Muur at Omloop

Lidl-Trek raced on gravel groupsets at Opening Weekend

TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 02 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime leads the peloton during the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images

‘I am not yet where I want to be’ - Anna van der Breggen after Omloop van het Hageland, second race since her comeback
Mathias Vacek climbs the Muur at Omloop

Lidl-Trek raced on gravel groupsets at Opening Weekend

See more latest
Most Popular
Mathias Vacek climbs the Muur at Omloop
Lidl-Trek raced on gravel groupsets at Opening Weekend
TIELTWINGE BELGIUM MARCH 02 Anna Van Der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime leads the peloton during the 17th Fenix Omloop van het Hageland 2025 a 1356km one day race from Aarschot to TieltWinge on March 02 2025 in TieltWinge Belgium Photo by Rhode Van ElsenGetty Images
‘I am not yet where I want to be’ - Anna van der Breggen after Omloop van het Hageland, second race since her comeback
Alpecin-Deceuninck team Belgium&#039;s Jasper Philipsen celebrates on the podium after winning the Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne one day cycling race, 196,9 km from Kuurne to Kuurne via Brussels, on March 2, 2025. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Jasper Philipsen shelves sprint doubts with stunning victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
KUURNE BELGIUM MARCH 02 LR Race winner Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike Kaden Groves of Australia and Team AlpecinDeceuninck and Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team LidlTrek sprint at finish line during the 77th Kuurne Bruxelles Kuurne 2025 a 1969km one day race from Kortrijk to Kuurne on March 02 2025 in Kuurne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Yellow card for Kaden Groves for early celebration of Philipsen’s victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
KUURNE, BELGIUM - MARCH 02 : during the Men Elite UCI 1.Pro 77th Kuurne - Brussel - Kuurne cycling race of 203 kms with start in Kortrijk and finish in Kuurne on March 02, 2025 in Kuurne, Belgium, 02/03/2025 ( Motordriver Kenny Verfaillie &amp; Photo by Tomas Sisk / Photo News
'We just haven't clicked yet' - Matteo Jorgenson makes honest analysis of Visma-Lease a Bike shortcomings in Opening Weekend
Tim Wellens on the attack
'We didn't win, but we tried' - Tim Wellens attempts mission impossible at Kuurne with long late break
Wout van Aert in a Giro Aerohead helmet
Wout van Aert and Visma teammates race in time trial helmets at Opening Weekend
Fabien Doubey won the Tour du Rwanda 2025
Final stage of Tour du Rwanda cancelled due to adverse weather
Jasper Philipsen came third in Omloop Nieuwsblad 2025
'Maybe I forgot a little bit how to sprint' - Jasper Philipsen upbeat despite near-miss in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Kasia Niewiadoma&#039;s MyCanyon Canyon Aeroad CFR
Pro bike check: Kasia Niewiadoma races Omloop on custom-painted MyCanyon bike