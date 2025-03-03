Mathieu van der Poel to make surprise early start to his 2025 road season at Samyn Classic

Mathieu van der Poel has made a surprise and late decision to start his 2025 road racing season a week earlier than planned and will ride the Ename Samyn Classic race on the cobbled of southern Belgium on Tuesday, Cyclingnews understands.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was expected to make his season debut at next week's Tirreno-Adriatico but is apparently itching to race again.

Several reports in the Belgian media reported Van der Poel could change his programme but the Alpecin-Deceuninck initially refused to confirm their plans.

A trusted source told Cyclingnews that Van der Poel would be in action on Tuesday.

The Dutchman won the cyclocross world title on February 2 and then took a few days off before heading to Spain for a training camp at the Syncrosfera altitude hotel.

Rain is forecast for Spain this week and van der Poel perhaps saw the warmer and drier weather forecast for Belgium and decided to scratch his itch to get racing again.

Van der Poel rode the Le Samyn race in 2021 but was unable to contest the finish as hoped after suffering a broken carbon fibre handlebar in the final kilometres of the race.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to reports in Belgium, Van der Poel was quietly added to the Alpecin-Deceuninck entry list for Samyn at the weekend and Sep Vanmarcke former rider suggested it was possible during Het Nieuwsblad's cycling podcast on Sunday evening.

“If it’s true, it will be a completely different race,” Vanmarcke suggested.

Van der Poel will face Arnaud De Lie (Lotto), Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep), Hugo Hofstetter (Israel-Premier Tech) and Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) but has a chance of winning on his season debut.

Van der Poel will apparently not change his racing programme any further and is not expected to ride next Saturday's Strade Bianche and so go up against Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Following his season debut on Tuesday, he will ride Tirreno-Adriatico on the Tuscan coast on Monday March 10. His spring Classics programme includes Milan-San Remo, E3 Saxo Classic, Gent-Wevelgem, Tour of Flanders and then Paris-Roubaix.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Spring Classics coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from Opening Weekend until to Paris-Roubaix. Find out more