Mathias Flückiger exonerated in doping case from 2022

By
published

Swiss MTB champion heads to Nove Mesto to battle Tom Pidcock

Mathias Fluckiger winning the World Cup in Leogang in 2021
Mathias Fluckiger winning the World Cup in Leogang in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mathias Flückiger has been exonerated of any anti-doping rule violations relating to an adverse analytical result from 2022.

The Swiss rider tested positive for traces of zeranol on June 5, 2022 just before winning the World Cup in Leogang.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.