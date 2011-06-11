Mata and Dombroski going to marathon worlds

Image 1 of 2 Pua Mata (Sho-Air/Specialized) (Image credit: Keli Medcroft / www.keliskolor.com) Image 2 of 2 Amy Dombroski (Crank Bros) climbs the back of the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Pua Mata and Amy Dombroski were added to the roster that will represent the United States at the 2011 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships in Montebelluna, Italy on June 26.

Dombroski and Mata each submitted strong petitions requesting their inclusion on the team.

Dombroski (Crank Brothers Race Club) has contested two of the 2011 UCI World Cup Mountain Bike events in Yorkshire, Great Britain and Offenburg, Germany this spring.

Mata (Team Sho-Air) leads USA Cycling's Pro Ultra Endurance Tour (UET) standings after winning the Spa City Extreme 6-Hour Mountain Bike Classic in Hot Springs, Arkansas, on March 12.

Mata and Dombroski join the team that was named on May 25, consisting of Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing), Blake Harlan (Jamis Factory), Michael McCalla (Magura) and Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon). Looney was named to the team but will not be making the trip to Italy to race due to the expense.

US team for marathon Worlds (revised)

Men

Jeremiah Bishop (Cannondale Factory Racing)

Michael McCalla (Magura)

Blake Harlan (Jamis Factory)

Women

Amy Dombroski (Crank Brothers Race Club)

Sonya Looney (Topeak Ergon)

Pua Mata (Team Sho-Air)