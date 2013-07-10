Martin and then daylight for Tour's first ITT
Start times for Stage 11
Reigning World Champion Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick-Step) is the overwhelming favourite for Wednesday's 33km individual time trial between Avranches and Mont-Saint-Michel while maillot jaune Chris Froome (Sky) will be looking to maintain and perhaps even extend his advantage over his GC rivals.
Martin will be the 65th rider to leave the start house at 12:36 local time, and so will have a while to wait to see if his time stands with the German expected to cover the distance in around 38 minutes.
First man on course however will be six-time Paralympic Champion Jiri Jezek of the Czech Republic who will be riding as a special guest of the Tour. As for the first official starter, that honour goes to Dmitriy Muravyev (Astana) who will begin his ride at 10:28 with the next 157 riders leaving at two-minute intervals while the remaining 24 get a three-minute gap.
The reasonably flat, straight roads hold a distinct advantage for the powerful purists of the discipline, with last month's time trial at the Criterium du Dauphine a good point of reference. There, Martin again showed his dominance in the chrono, having recovered from illness, to win by 47 seconds from Garmin's Rohan Dennis, while Froome was a further five seconds in arrears to round out the podium.
"I feel pretty well," Martin said of his feeling heading into Stage 11, having battled the Tour so far with significant grazing after a crash on Stage 1. "I had a pretty good rest day. The injuries are quite okay now, not too much pain anymore. I recovered well and am really motivated for the time trial tomorrow."
Froome meantime, holds a 1:25 advantage over nearest rival Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and was planning a Tuesday evening recon for a detailed look at the task at hand. It's likely that Froome will have set a time fast enough to land on the podium once he crosses the finish line in the shadows of the monastery around 5:30pm but the Sky leader's biggest objective for the stage will be to extend his lead over his rivals for the top step in Paris on July 21.
Team Belkin, with Bauke Mollema (third at 1:44) and Laurens Ten Dam (fourth at 1:50) have ushered in the new era for the team at the Tour with a performance so far that has been big on consistency while largely escaping the spotlight. Mollema, while definitely a climbing specialist, is not at a complete loss against the clock, as recently seen at the Tour de Suisse where he finished third behind Rui Costa (Movistar) on the final day. The final 10km of that stage featured a steady climb where around 930 metres in height we gained, but the result should give the Dutchman confidence.
"I am in good form and I can usually ride a decent time trial then," Mollema said heading into the ITT. "I am going to scout the parcours one more time tomorrow morning and then I'll give it all I have. It's a flat TT and the GC riders around me are no real specialists so hopefully I can hang on to third. That would be very nice."
Currently sixth overall at 1:51 behind teammate Romain Kreuziger, Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) admits that Froome has the better of him against the clock, and like Valverde, will be keen to limit any losses.
"It [the time trial] will be difficult for me because it is completely flat, suitable for specialists and in this sense it's a disadvantage," Contador said on Monday's rest day. "What is clear though is that I'll give a hundred percent and we'll see what happens."
Start times, Stage 11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Depart
|1
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10:28:00
|2
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:30:00
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10:32:00
|4
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10:34:00
|5
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10:36:00
|6
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|10:38:00
|7
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10:40:00
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10:42:00
|9
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10:44:00
|10
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10:46:00
|11
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:48:00
|12
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|10:50:00
|13
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|10:52:00
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10:54:00
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10:56:00
|16
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10:58:00
|17
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|11:00:00
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|11:02:00
|19
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:04:00
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|11:06:00
|21
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11:08:00
|22
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|11:10:00
|23
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:12:00
|24
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11:14:00
|25
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11:16:00
|26
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:18:00
|27
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|11:20:00
|28
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:22:00
|29
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|11:24:00
|30
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11:26:00
|31
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:28:00
|32
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11:30:00
|33
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|11:32:00
|34
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11:34:00
|35
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:36:00
|36
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|11:38:00
|37
|Egoitz Garcia Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:40:00
|38
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|11:42:00
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:44:00
|40
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|11:46:00
|41
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11:48:00
|42
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|11:50:00
|43
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|11:52:00
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11:54:00
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|11:56:00
|46
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Sky Procycling
|11:58:00
|47
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:00:00
|48
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Sojasun
|12:02:00
|49
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:04:00
|50
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:06:00
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|12:08:00
|52
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|12:10:00
|53
|Lars Boom (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:12:00
|54
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12:14:00
|55
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12:16:00
|56
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:18:00
|57
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|12:20:00
|58
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12:22:00
|59
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|12:24:00
|60
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12:26:00
|61
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:28:00
|62
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12:30:00
|63
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin-Sharp
|12:32:00
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12:34:00
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12:36:00
|66
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|12:38:00
|67
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:40:00
|68
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:42:00
|69
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|12:44:00
|70
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|12:46:00
|71
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Sojasun
|12:48:00
|72
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|12:50:00
|73
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12:52:00
|74
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Sky Procycling
|12:54:00
|75
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|12:56:00
|76
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12:58:00
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|13:00:00
|78
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:02:00
|79
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:04:00
|80
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|13:06:00
|81
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:08:00
|82
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13:10:00
|83
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|13:12:00
|84
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|13:14:00
|85
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:16:00
|86
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|13:18:00
|87
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:20:00
|88
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|13:22:00
|89
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13:24:00
|90
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:26:00
|91
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|13:28:00
|92
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|13:30:00
|93
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|13:32:00
|94
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:34:00
|95
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:36:00
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13:38:00
|97
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13:40:00
|98
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|13:42:00
|99
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha
|13:44:00
|100
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13:46:00
|101
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13:48:00
|102
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|13:50:00
|103
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|13:52:00
|104
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13:54:00
|105
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13:56:00
|106
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13:58:00
|107
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:00:00
|108
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:02:00
|109
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14:04:00
|110
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14:06:00
|111
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14:08:00
|112
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:10:00
|113
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14:12:00
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14:14:00
|115
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:16:00
|116
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Sojasun
|14:18:00
|117
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14:20:00
|118
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha
|14:22:00
|119
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:24:00
|120
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|14:26:00
|121
|Jens Voigt (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|14:28:00
|122
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14:30:00
|123
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|14:32:00
|124
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|14:34:00
|125
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|14:36:00
|126
|Laurent Didier (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|14:38:00
|127
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|14:40:00
|128
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:42:00
|129
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14:44:00
|130
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14:46:00
|131
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) Sojasun
|14:48:00
|132
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|14:50:00
|133
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14:52:00
|134
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14:54:00
|135
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|14:56:00
|136
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14:58:00
|137
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:00:00
|138
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|15:02:00
|139
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15:04:00
|140
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) RadioShack Leopard
|15:06:00
|141
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|15:08:00
|142
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|15:10:00
|143
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:12:00
|144
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|15:14:00
|145
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15:16:00
|146
|Mikel Astarloza Chaurreau (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15:18:00
|147
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Sojasun
|15:20:00
|148
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|15:22:00
|149
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|15:24:00
|150
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha
|15:26:00
|151
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15:28:00
|152
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:30:00
|153
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15:32:00
|154
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15:34:00
|155
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15:36:00
|156
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|15:38:00
|157
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|15:40:00
|158
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|15:42:00
|159
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15:45:00
|160
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|15:48:00
|161
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15:51:00
|162
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|15:54:00
|163
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|15:57:00
|164
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:00:00
|165
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha
|16:03:00
|166
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:06:00
|167
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|16:09:00
|168
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack Leopard
|16:12:00
|169
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16:15:00
|170
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|16:18:00
|171
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|16:21:00
|172
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|16:24:00
|173
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|16:27:00
|174
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|16:30:00
|175
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|16:33:00
|176
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16:36:00
|177
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:39:00
|178
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|16:42:00
|179
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16:45:00
|180
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16:48:00
|181
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:51:00
|182
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:54:00
