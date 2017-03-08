Martin and Morkov trialing disc brakes for Katusha-Alpecin at Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 5 A smiling Tony Martin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Teammates Tony Martin and Michael Morkov are both testing disc brakes in a race for the first time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Tony Martin on his Canyon Aeroroad CF SLX Disc (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Michael Morkov's Aeroroad CF SLX Disc for Paris-Nice (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Michael Morkov on the Aeroroad CF SLX Disc (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

While the debate rages on over the future of disc brakes in the professional peloton, Tony Martin and Michael Morkov of Katusha-Alpecin have been trialling the braking system at Paris-Nice.

The duo, along with several of their teammates, has been riding the Canyon Aeroroad CF SLX Disc over the first three stages of the French WorldTour stage race. So far, Martin and Morkov are in favour of the braking system. Canyon added disc brakes to its entire road range at the end of last year.

"It was the right weather to try it with the rain. You really feel the performance, it's a great advantage over the normal brakes," Martin said of the wet and windy start to Paris-Nice. "You always can break 50 metres later than the others. Still, you have to get used it because sometimes you are surprised the brakes are good in the rain."

Morkov echoed the sentiments of his German teammate, adding that found the disc brakes have helped with his positioning and handling.

"I felt like I was breaking much better than the rest of the peloton so it gave me a big advantage in the corners and I could even pass some guys and brake a little bit later," Morkov said. "I felt really safe with disc brakes and they work really well."

Morkov added that he doesn't see any safety issues with disc brakes. Explaining that you shouldn't break heavily in front of riders with calliper brakes for example so not to cause a crash.

Quick-Step Floors' Marcel Kittel is also on disc brakes at Paris-Nice. The Quick-Step Rider started his season on discs but reverted to calliper brakes following his involvement in a crash with Owain Doull. Doull claimed that Kittel's 'lethal' disc brake sliced his shoe and could have caused greater damage.

With the UCI continues its trial of disc brakes in the peloton, riders are using a mix of disc and calliper brakes. The CPA (Cyclistes Professionels Associés) is currently at loggerheads with the governing body over safety concerns and want an 'all disc trial'. Riders such as World Champion Peter Sagan have backed the CPA's stance but also explained that the risk of losing time through a slow wheel change was of greater concern.