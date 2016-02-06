Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5 - Gallery

Image 1 of 20 Mark Cavendish's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 2 of 20 The front end of Mark Cavendish's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 20 Cavendish is riding with Rotor's Q Rings chainring (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 20 The Dura Ace rear mech (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 20 The Dura Ace rear mech (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 6 of 20 The Dura Ace rear mech (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 7 of 20 The Dura Ace rear mech (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 8 of 20 The carbon frame (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 9 of 20 Mark Cavendish's Fizik Arione R3 K:IUM saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 10 of 20 The front is as compact as possible for optimal aerodynamics (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 11 of 20 Enve wheels and Continental tyres (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 12 of 20 Mark Cavendish's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 13 of 20 The rear end of Mark Cavendish's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 14 of 20 Mark Cavendish's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 15 of 20 The drivetrain (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 16 of 20 The seat tube sits as close as possible to the rear tyre (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 17 of 20 Aero handelbars on Cavendish's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 18 of 20 Speedplay pedals and Rotor cranks for Cavendish (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 19 of 20 Mark Cavendish's Cervélo S5 (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 20 of 20 Mark Cavendish's Fizik Arione R3 K:IUM saddle (Image credit: Josh Evans)

Mark Cavendish's move from Etixx-QuickStep to Dimension Data for 2016 was one of the most talked-about transfers of the winter and it saw the Manxman change from a Specialized bike to a Cervélo. Cavendish is currently at the Dubai Tour in what is his second race of the season, and Cyclingnews took the opportunity to grab a closer look at his new steed.

Cavendish is riding a Cervélo S5, complete with special aero handlebars not used by the other Dimension Data riders, which give him those extra gains in the sprint finishes.

The wheels are made by Enve, and the chainset and power meter are provided by Rotor, with Cavendish opting for Q Rings chainrings. The groupset is Shimano Dura Ace Di2 and the saddle a Fizik Arione R3 K:IUM.

Flick through the gallery above for a closer look at Cavendish's bike, and keep an eye on Cyclingnews for all the latest from the Dubai Tour.