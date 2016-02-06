Mark Cavendish's Cervelo S5 - Gallery

Mark Cavendish's move from Etixx-QuickStep to Dimension Data for 2016 was one of the most talked-about transfers of the winter and it saw the Manxman change from a Specialized bike to a Cervélo. Cavendish is currently at the Dubai Tour in what is his second race of the season, and Cyclingnews took the opportunity to grab a closer look at his new steed.
Cavendish is riding a Cervélo S5, complete with special aero handlebars not used by the other Dimension Data riders, which give him those extra gains in the sprint finishes.
The wheels are made by Enve, and the chainset and power meter are provided by Rotor, with Cavendish opting for Q Rings chainrings. The groupset is Shimano Dura Ace Di2 and the saddle a Fizik Arione R3 K:IUM.
Flick through the gallery above for a closer look at Cavendish's bike, and keep an eye on Cyclingnews for all the latest from the Dubai Tour.
