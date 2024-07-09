Mark Cavendish shut out of 36th Tour de France win on stage 10 as lead-out misfires

By
published

Astana Qazaqstan support veteran Mørkøv says level is so high, sprints are 'a mess'

DIJON, FRANCE - JULY 04: (L-R) Bob Jungels of Luxembourg, Matteo Sobrero of Italy, Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, Jan Tratnik of Slovenia, Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Jarrad Drizners of Australia and Team Lotto Dstny, Mark Cavendish of The United Kingdom, Michael Morkov of Denmark and Astana Qazaqstan Team, Tim Wellens of Belgium, Pavel Sivakov of France, Marc Soler of Spain and UAE Team Emirates, Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Movistar Team, Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers and a general view of the peloton competing during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 6 a 163.5km stage from Macon to Dijon / #UCIWT / on July 04, 2024 in Dijon, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Mark Cavendish follows teammate Michael Mørkøv (Astana Qazaqstan) on a stage in the first week of the Tour de France (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Anticipation was high that Mark Cavendish could extend his Tour de France record for stage wins on Tuesday's flat 187.3km route from Orléans to Saint-Amand-Montrond, but the Astana Qazaqstan rider was unable to contest the sprint after losing contact with his lead-out men in the technical final kilometre.

Cavendish drew congratulations from all of his fellow competitors and cycling fans around the world after breaking Eddy Merckx's record, winning his 35th Tour de France stage in Saint Vulbas on stage 5, but could not claim his 36th stage as Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) dominated the bunch sprint.

