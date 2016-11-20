Mark Cavendish shows off his dance moves at Gent Six Day - News shorts

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan draws a raffle ticket from his hat during his 'VIP' charity event in California (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 4 Peter Sagan and his wife, Katerina, enjoy the Friday evening dinner at Westlake Village in Southern California (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 4 Peter Sagan and his wife, Katerina, enjoy the Friday evening dinner at Westlake Village in Southern California (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 4 Peter Sagan stands with the Specialized bike he'll use next year with Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

He's known for his slick sprinting but Mark Cavendish showed off is other skill at the Gent Six Day on Saturday night, with a short but enthusiastic dance participation in the Village People's YMCA.

We can't quite remember there being a lycra-clad member of the all-dancing American 1970s disco group but Cavendish - who partook in ballroom dancing as a child - in his rainbow stripes as Madison World Champion doesn't let that stop him. Going into the final night's action, Cavendish and teammate Bradley Wiggins – sadly missing from the dancing - had a slender leader in the competition.

The team however failed to keep their lead as two teams earned enough points to gain a bonus lap and draw ahead of the Britons. The final Madison would decide the overall winner.

Sagan hosts 'VIP' charity weekend in California - Gallery

World Champion Peter Sagan gathered with 198 of his closest friends this weekend in Westlake Village, California, for a two-day charity 'VIP' cycling event that included first-class lodging, food, drinks, massage and two days of riding through the Malibu mountains and along the Pacific Coast.

Organisers capped the registration at the "pro peloton style" of 198 riders, and spots that went for as much as $3,050 per person for the entire two-day package sold out quickly. Sagan fans who wanted to take part only in Saturday's ride ponied up $299. All benefits from the weekend went to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

The weekend started with a reception Friday evening attended by Sagan and his wife, Katerina. Saturday offered ride choices of 135 and 96 kilometres, followed by the gala dinner Saturday evening. Sunday's 40km "recovery" ride and lunch capped off the event.

Dekker ruffles feathers with newly released exposé

The news was dominated this week by the release of Thomas Dekker's exposé on his doping experiences in the pro peloton. The book, written by Dutch journalist Thijs Zonneveld, included some lurid accounts of doping, prostitutes and other bad behavior during his time with Rabobank at the start of his career. He also confessed to being 'clasicomano Luigi' and rider 24 in the Operacion Puerto blood doping evidence.

The UK Cyclingnews team discussed the week's news, including John Degenkolb's return to form after his career-threatening injury, and analysed what the season's transfers would mean for the 2017 peloton.