Marathoners to race Club La Santa two-day race

Image 1 of 2 Team Norway - Lene Byberg and Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesj (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) rides to a repeat title victory at British Marathon Nationals (Image credit: Team Topeak-Ergon)

Several top marathoners will test their legs early in 2011 at the ninth edition of the Club La Santa two-day mountain bike race on the Canary Island of Lanzarote on January 29-30. Former world champion Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjå (Multivan Merida), Sally Bigham (Topeak Ergon) and Annika Langvad (Easton Rockets) will be on the start line.

Saturday's race will be a 30km point-to-point contest while Sunday will feature a 60km point-to-point marathon.

The two courses are different and while in the past, the Sunday race was flatter and windier, last year it was improved and routed through the National Park of Timanfaya, a change which appealed to racers.

The island of Lanzarote is known for its good January a terrain including flat roads and small hills - with less climbing than the islands of Tenerife or Gran Canaria.

On the men's side, confirmation is pending for possible elite participants Oli Beckingsale and Sergio Mantecon.

Both the elite men and women will compete for an 800-euro top prize and five total, equally paid places - awarded for the combined results of both days of racing.

The two-day race will overlap with a Club La Santa Cape Epic training camp from January 27 to February 3 at which Bigham will be a guest rider.

For more information on the mountain bike race, visit www.clublasanta.co.uk/events/2-stage-off-road-mountain-bike-races.