Mani, Berden to lead new Raleigh-Clement Cyclocross Team

Image 1 of 2 Ben Berden and Clemen'ts Donn Kellogg (Image credit: Michael Robson) Image 2 of 2 Ben Berden (OPS-ALE Clement) after his victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Frenchwoman Caroline Mani and Belgian Ben Berden will return to the USA to headline the new Raleigh-Clement Cyclo-cross team. The pair will be joined by top singlespeed racer Craig Etheridge to compete in a full North American schedule.

Mani, twice the French national champion in the discipline, and Berden, a former Belgian U23 champion, were popular additions to the US 'cross scene last season.

Berden claimed three wins last year, the Boulder Cup in Colorado, back to back victories in the North Carolina GP and a second overall in the Cross After Dark series.

Two additional riders will earn a place on the team through a qualifying race to be held on July 24 at DealerCamp in Deer Valley, Utah. The top male and female riders without current pro contracts will be offered fully supported positions.