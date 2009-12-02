Lupato signs with Giant Italia

Junior rider Denny Lupato is Team Giant Italia's newest signing. (Image credit: Team Giant Italia)

Team Giant signed second-year junior racer Denny Lupato to its mountain bike team for 2010. Lupato joins other recent signings like Under 23 rider Bryan Falaschi and Francesco Grillo

Related Articles Giant Italia signs Falaschi

The Italian Lupato is transferring from Team Gebi Sistemi, with whom he won the international Maremma Cup race this season. He also excelled at the Internazionali d'Italia rounds in Montichiari and Nalles, and he was seventh at the Swiss Racer Bikes Cup round in Tesserete, Lugano.

Lupato got a taste of World Cup racing experience in the junior races at Houffalize and Offenburg.

In 2010, he will race major European events such as rounds of the Internazionali d'Italia, Racer Bikes Cup, Coupe de France, Bundesliga and Open de Espana with his new teammates. He'll also attend the World Cups, the Italian national championships and the European Continental Championships.