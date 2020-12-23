Luke Rowe hit by COVID-19 virus

Ineos Grenadiers road captain and Classics rider Luke Rowe has revealed he has the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Welshman posted a message on Twitter, indicating the virus had put a premature end to his 2020.

"COVID got me! See ya in 2021 ladies and gents," Rowe wrote, adding his Christmas wishes.

"Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year ya filthy animals !!!"

Rowe is one of the key Ineos riders. He revealed to Cyclingnews in February he had signed a new contract with the team that lasts until 2023. He joined the British team in 2012 and has been a stalwart of the Classics squad and the Tour de France team, where he plays a vital role protecting the team leaders on the flat stages. He has been a part of every one of the team’s seven Tour de France victories.

Rowe is from Cardiff, one of the regions of Wales worst hit by the COVID-19 virus. Public Health Wales (PHW) said recent case numbers have shown "an alarming rise" across the country.

Twelve council areas in southern Wales again hit their highest figures on Tuesday and four of them were in the 10 highest across the UK in the most recent comparable data.

Rowe will be unable to train outdoors until he tests negative for COVID-19 and, under the UCI’s medical protocol, will have to undergo a series of checks to ensure he has made a full recovery.

Teammate and world time trial champion Filippo Ganna also tested positive for COVID-19 after completing the Giro d’Italia. He spent three weeks in quarantine at home but has since made a full recovery and trained in Gran Canaria with several teammates.

Ineos are due to gather for a warm-weather training camp in Gran Canaria in early January.