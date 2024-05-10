Luke Plapp accomplishes mission to take young riders classification lead in Giro d’Italia

Australian Time Trial National Champion moves into fifth overall with solid performance in ITT

PERUGIA ITALY MAY 10 Luke Plapp of Australia and Team Jayco AlUla sprints during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 7 a 406km individual time trial stage from Foligno to Perugia 472m UCIWT on May 10 2024 in Perugia Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Luke Plapp of Jayco AlUla on his way to seventh on the Giro d'Italia stage 7 ITT and a lead in the youth classification (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

As Tadej Pogačar stormed towards the finish line in Perugia and his latest victory in stage 7 of the Giro d’Italia, one of the day’s more heartwarming moments came courtesy of Luke Plapp (Jayco-AIUIa), watching the finale with provisional stage leader Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers).

As Ganna’s seemingly all-but-certain victory remorselessly slipped out of his grasp, Plapp put his arm around his former teammate to try to comfort the Italian, the Australian's own success at claiming the lead in the best young rider classification put aside briefly, and movingly.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.