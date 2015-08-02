Luca Guercilena: There’s a 35% chance of Trek signing Mark Cavendish

Image 1 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) still smiling after his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Mark Cavendish gives the head of Mark Renshaw a giant hug Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gets one arm up in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek Factory Racing’s general manager, Luca Guercilena, has told Cyclingnews that there is only a 35 per cent chance of his team signing sprinter Mark Cavendish for 2016.

Cavendish is out of contract for next season but has been linked with a volley of WorldTour teams included Trek Factory Racing, MTN-Qhubeka and BMC. His current team, Etixx-QuickStep have yet to offer him a formal deal, although the two parties continue to talk and negotiate.



