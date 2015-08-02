Trending

Luca Guercilena: There’s a 35% chance of Trek signing Mark Cavendish

Team manager plays down talks about van Garderen, Hesjedal and Dan Martin

Image 1 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) still smiling after his stage win

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) still smiling after his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 5

Mark Cavendish gives the head of Mark Renshaw a giant hug

Mark Cavendish gives the head of Mark Renshaw a giant hug
Image 4 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gets one arm up in celebration

Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quick Step) gets one arm up in celebration
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Trek Factory Racing’s general manager, Luca Guercilena, has told Cyclingnews that there is only a 35 per cent chance of his team signing sprinter Mark Cavendish for 2016.

Related Articles

Cavendish contract discussions on-going with Etixx after Tour de France

News shorts: Gaviria to debut with Etixx-Quickstep alongside Cavendish in RideLondon

Porte and Kwiatkowski set to move as transfer season opens

Cavendish is out of contract for next season but has been linked with a volley of WorldTour teams included Trek Factory Racing, MTN-Qhubeka and BMC. His current team, Etixx-QuickStep have yet to offer him a formal deal, although the two parties continue to talk and negotiate.