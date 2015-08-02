Luca Guercilena: There’s a 35% chance of Trek signing Mark Cavendish
Team manager plays down talks about van Garderen, Hesjedal and Dan Martin
Trek Factory Racing’s general manager, Luca Guercilena, has told Cyclingnews that there is only a 35 per cent chance of his team signing sprinter Mark Cavendish for 2016.
Cavendish is out of contract for next season but has been linked with a volley of WorldTour teams included Trek Factory Racing, MTN-Qhubeka and BMC. His current team, Etixx-QuickStep have yet to offer him a formal deal, although the two parties continue to talk and negotiate.
