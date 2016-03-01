Lotto Soudal to become Lotto Fix ALL for Paris-Nice
Belgian team changes sponsor and colours for French stage race
The Belgian Lotto Soudal team has announced it will be known as Lotto Fix ALL and race in grey and white colours instead of its usual red and white at this year’s Paris-Nice, to promote the adhesive brand that is part of the Soudal company.
The team announced its change of sponsor with a video that ends with French rider Tony Gallopin using the Fix All silicon adhesive to add a Fix All logo to a team car. The video also showed a tube of adhesive rolling from Paris to Nice to highlight the change in sponsorship.
Clothing sponsor Vermarc will supply the team with special Lotto Fix ALL clothing. Lazer will do the same with special helmets and Ridley will gave the riders’ bikes special colours for Paris-Nice.
UCI rules allow for teams to make one colour or clothing design change per season and it seems that Lotto has obtained approval from the UCI to switch to the grey and white kit and use the Fix All logo as a second sponsor. In 2015 the Lotto team used an orange jersey decorated with lottery balls for the Eneco Tour on home roads.
“This is a perfect occasion to put one of our top products in the limelight,” Dirk Coorevits, CEO of Soudal said in a statement from the team.
“Not only on the French market, which is very important to us, but because Paris-Nice is a WorldTour race with visibility in 170 countries, we will reach people all over the world. We hope that our team, regardless of the recent crashes, will start at full strength and a result as good as in Paris-Nice 2015 would of course be wonderful!”
In 2015 Andre Greipel won stage two and Gallopin won the penultimate stage in Nice to finish sixth overall. Both riders are expected to be part of the Lotto Fix ALL line-up for this year’s race.
