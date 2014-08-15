Lotto Belisol reveal Vuelta a España team

Image 1 of 5 Jurgen van den Broeck flies downhill (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Jens Debusschere (Lotto Belisol) celebrates stage 1 victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Greg Henderson (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 2 of the Ster ZLM Toer (Image credit: Thomas van Bracht/pelotonphotos.com) Image 4 of 5 Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol) rides to 8th on the Monte Zoncolan (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lotto-Belisol have announced its nine-man team for the 2014 Vuelta a España which starts with a team time trial in Jerez de la Frontera on August 23. Adam Hansen has been selected for his tenth consecutive grand tour while Jurgen Van den Broeck and Maxime Monfort will lead the team's GC aspirations.

Vegard Breen is the only grand tour débutante in the experienced squad which includes Greg Henderson who won a stage at the Spanish grand tour in 2009.

Monfort was sixth overall at the 2011 edition of the Vuelta and will combine with Van den Broeck for a double assault on GC. The Belgian Monfort was 14th overall at the Giro d'Italia in May and recently competed in the Tour de Pologne where he finished 22nd overall.

Van den Broeck has raced the Vuelta twice with mixed results. The 31-year-old was eighth overall in 2011 but then was a DNF the next year. After a disappointing Tour de France in which he he finished 13th overall, Van den Broeck will be looking to bounce back and finish within the top-ten of a grand tour for the fifth time.

Belgian champion Jens Debusschere will look for stage wins in bunch sprints where he will be supported by Hansen and Henderson.

Lotto-Belisol for the Vuelta a España: Sander Armée, Vegard Breen, Bart De Clercq, Jens Debusschere, Adam Hansen, Greg Henderson, Pim Ligthart, Maxime Monfort and Jurgen Van den Broeck.