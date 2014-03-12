Trending

Lotto-Belisol last off in Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

Start times for 18.5km opener in Tuscany

Omega Pharma - Quick Step were in control in the team time trial and came away with the gold
Lotto-Belisol will be the final team to take the start on the opening stage of the 2014 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, an 18.5km team time trial from Donoratico to San Vincenzo.

The teams set off at three-minute intervals in Tuscany, with MTN-Qhubeka getting the action underway at 14:40 local time. Orica-GreenEdge, who won the equivalent stage two years, set out at 15:04, while Team Sky – with late addition Richie Porte – set out at 15:16.

Fabian Cancellara’s Trek outfit are in action at 15:19, while the favourites for stage victory, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, are the penultimate squad to tackle the course, at 15:40. The QuickStep line-up features Mark Cavendish, Rigoberto Uran, Alessandro Petacchi, Mark Renshaw and the on-form Michal Kwiatkowski, the impressive winner of Saturday's Strade Bianche.

With little or no wind and temperatures a pleasant 18 degrees Celsius, a fast time is expected on a course that features just one technical section – a narrow stretch between kilometres 2.2 and 3 – and one short climb at Castagneto Carudcci. After the intermediate time check at 11.3km, there is a long, straight run-in towards the finish in San Vincenzo.

Start times for stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico

1MTN-Qhubeka14:40:00
2IAM Cycling14:43:00
3Astana14:46:00
4Bardiani-CSF14:49:00
5BMC14:52:00
6Europcar14:55:00
7Lampre-Merida14:58:00
8Cannondale15:01:00
9Orica-GreenEdge15:04:00
10Giant-Shimano15:07:00
11Ag2r-La Mondiale15:10:00
12Garmin-Sharp15:13:00
13Sky15:16:00
14Trek Factory Racing15:19:00
15NetApp-Endura15:22:00
16Tinkoff-Saxo15:25:00
17Katusha15:28:00
18Belkin15:31:00
19Movistar15:34:00
20FDJ.fr15:37:00
21Omega Pharma-QuickStep15:40:00
22Lotto-Belisol15:43:00