Lotto-Belisol last off in Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial
Start times for 18.5km opener in Tuscany
Lotto-Belisol will be the final team to take the start on the opening stage of the 2014 edition of Tirreno-Adriatico, an 18.5km team time trial from Donoratico to San Vincenzo.
The teams set off at three-minute intervals in Tuscany, with MTN-Qhubeka getting the action underway at 14:40 local time. Orica-GreenEdge, who won the equivalent stage two years, set out at 15:04, while Team Sky – with late addition Richie Porte – set out at 15:16.
Fabian Cancellara’s Trek outfit are in action at 15:19, while the favourites for stage victory, Omega Pharma-QuickStep, are the penultimate squad to tackle the course, at 15:40. The QuickStep line-up features Mark Cavendish, Rigoberto Uran, Alessandro Petacchi, Mark Renshaw and the on-form Michal Kwiatkowski, the impressive winner of Saturday's Strade Bianche.
With little or no wind and temperatures a pleasant 18 degrees Celsius, a fast time is expected on a course that features just one technical section – a narrow stretch between kilometres 2.2 and 3 – and one short climb at Castagneto Carudcci. After the intermediate time check at 11.3km, there is a long, straight run-in towards the finish in San Vincenzo.
Start times for stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico
|1
|MTN-Qhubeka
|14:40:00
|2
|IAM Cycling
|14:43:00
|3
|Astana
|14:46:00
|4
|Bardiani-CSF
|14:49:00
|5
|BMC
|14:52:00
|6
|Europcar
|14:55:00
|7
|Lampre-Merida
|14:58:00
|8
|Cannondale
|15:01:00
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|15:04:00
|10
|Giant-Shimano
|15:07:00
|11
|Ag2r-La Mondiale
|15:10:00
|12
|Garmin-Sharp
|15:13:00
|13
|Sky
|15:16:00
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15:19:00
|15
|NetApp-Endura
|15:22:00
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|15:25:00
|17
|Katusha
|15:28:00
|18
|Belkin
|15:31:00
|19
|Movistar
|15:34:00
|20
|FDJ.fr
|15:37:00
|21
|Omega Pharma-QuickStep
|15:40:00
|22
|Lotto-Belisol
|15:43:00
