Lotte Kopecky to support Demi Vollering in Flèche Wallonne defence

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

World Champion and Paris-Roubaix winner makes debut in mid-week Classic, Anna van der Breggen talks tactics

La Flèche Wallonne 2023: Demi Vollering wins
La Flèche Wallonne 2023: Demi Vollering wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

SDWorx-Protime sports director Anna van der Breggen has confirmed that defending champion Demi Vollering will be their squad's main contender for Flèche Wallonne and that teammate and World Champion Lotte Kopecky will make her debut in Wednesday’s mid-week Classic as a support rider. 

A seven-times winner and record holder in the Flèche Wallonne herself, Van der Breggen pointed out in a press release Tuesday that Vollering “is always good in the Flèche Wallonne and is our only leading lady in this Classic.”

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

