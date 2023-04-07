Lotte Kopecky: ‘Only a win in Paris-Roubaix is good enough for our team’

Lotte Kopecky on the attack at the Tour of Flanders

Double Tour of Flanders winner Lotte Kopecky has set the bar high for her SD Worx team at Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift, saying that only a win in the Hell of the North will fufill the team’s expectations on Saturday.

“Only a win in Paris-Roubaix is good enough, if we don’t succeed in that, I will be disappointed afterwards,” Kopecky said.

SD Worx have won 11 races this year, with Kopecky winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Nokere-Koerse and a second Tour of Flanders . Demi Vollering beat Kopecky to win Strade Bianche and also won Dwars door Vlaanderen, while Marlen Reusser won Gent-Wevelgem and Lorena Wiebes won Scheldeprijs on Wednesday.

They can afford to come into the final cobbled Classic of the 2023 season in a relaxed mood but are as ambitious as ever.

"Before the season I set my eyes on Paris-Roubaix. My spring can't go wrong anymore, but that doesn't make me any less motivated to triumph in the velodrome.," Kopecky said.

"I'm a lot less nervous than the years before. I feel less pressure on my shoulders."

"At training, things are going so hard that we push each other to a higher level," Kopecky continued. "In addition, we can shoot arrows in a race without worries. We know there are always other riders ready to take over."

Her words were echoed by Lorena Wiebes, who promised she would help Kopecky achieve her goal.

The SD Worx line-up for Paris-Roubaix Femmes also includes Elena Cecchini, Barbara Guarischi, Christine Majerus and Femke Markus.

"Paris-Roubaix is an important goal for Lotte. So I'm going to try to help her achieve this goal," Wiebes said.

"It is not an easy race, but I feel I have developed as a rider. I survive the harder races better. I hope to play an important role for the team on the cobbles."

Kopecky pointed out that as this is only the third edition of Paris-Roubaix, the lack of previous races will make it harder for squads to plan a race-winning strategy.

"Many teams are still searching for the right tactics. We already saw two solo victories after a long breakaway. This year, a group may just as well ride to the finish. I hope I can live up to the Ronde van Vlaanderen-Paris-Roubaix double, but it will be far from easy.”

“The bad luck factor plays a role in Paris-Roubaix. And I expect strong opposition from Trek-Segafredo. If I don't win, I will definitely be disappointed. Unless someone else from Team SD Worx takes home the cobblestone."