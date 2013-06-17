Longo racing for another national title at age 54

Image 1 of 5 The 2011 French women's time trial podium: Christel Ferrier-Bruneau, Jeannie Longo and Audrey Cordon (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 5 Jeannie Longo wouldn't be adding her 59th national title. (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 3 of 5 Age shall not weary them: Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli will turn 52 later this month, yet she showed she can still turn out a time trial worthy of the world's top five. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Patrice Ciprelli and Jeannie Longo in Grenoble (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 5 of 5 Two legends: Connie Carpenter and Jeannie Longo. (Image credit: Wil Matthews)

Veteran Jeannie Longo will compete in the French national championships this week in a bid to win her 60th title.

The 54-year-old will be entered in both the road race and the individual time trial for the event which will take place in north western France.

In 2012, Longo finished 5th in the chrono and 12th in the road race which meant that for the first time since 1984, she did not qualify for the Olympic Games. Following that performance Longo denied she would be walking away from the sport after struggling to keep up with the 20-year-old winners of the road race and time trial; Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Marion Rousse.

"I think that [retirement] would be wrong, that is why I relaunched myself this spring. As long as there is life, there is hope," she said last June.

On the weekend, Longo finished runner-up in the GP Luzern I.T.T.