Longer Strade Bianche route 'unnecessary' says defending champion Tom Pidcock

Strade Bianche defending champion Tom Pidock (Ineos Grenadiers) called the extended 215km course unnecessary after an extra 31 kilometres, and more gravel sectors than ever were added for the 2024 edition.

Pidcock heads into the Italian one-day race as the second favourite behind 2022 winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) after a strong start to his season at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and the Volta ao Algarve.

“Is it necessary? No,” said Pidcock bluntly to reporters including Cyclingnews at the rainy team presentation on Friday. “But, you know, people's comment about this race was always that it's not long enough.

“I don't think a race needs to be long for it to be epic, so yeah, we'll see. It's brave also, to change a course like this. We can make more of a decision about that after tomorrow's race.

“The course changes will have a big impact on the dynamics of the race. The race didn't ask for more kilometres, but it will definitely be tougher. 40km to go after Le Tolfe feels like a long way to go.”

In 2023, Pidcock made his eventual race-winning move on the Monte Sante Marie gravel descent, 45km out from the Piazza Del Campo in Siena, while Pogačar the year prior was alone just over 50km from the line after a similarly audacious attack.

The extra kilometres make it seem unlikely that anyone will get away before taking in the now double loop of the Colle Pinzuto gravel climb and Le Tolfe sector, which begin after 168km of the men’s race this year.

In total, there are now 15 sectors on the white Tuscan gravel roads instead of 11, and the race will now surpass the psychological 200km barrier.

Pidcock stated he won’t be feeling the heat of the Slovenian or anyone else during the race as the defending champion and that a solid opening stint to 2024 puts him in good stead to challenge for victory.

“I'm looking forward to it, just like last year. I’ve had a really good run up to the race, a long training block, and few races to start the year where I’ve been steadily building up,” said Pidcock in a statement released by Ineos Grenadiers.

“It's interesting to start a race as the last winner, but I don't feel any extra pressure. It is what it is. Of course, I will be watched more, but it doesn't change how I will race.”

The rain-soaked presentation at the Fortezza Medicea in Siena wasn’t off-putting for the multi-discipline star, who is more than used to the rain and gravel as a former cyclocross World Champion and current MTB cross-country World Champion.

“Well, to be honest, it [the rain] doesn't make much difference,” Pidcock said. “You know, people think the rain is gonna make it harder, but it means it's actually grippier on the gravel.

“I think a wet one might be quite exciting, but maybe we won’t quite get that.”

The current forecast in Tuscany suggests a wet race is unlikely, but that could well change overnight.

Pidcock leads a strong Ineos team alongside fellow former winner Michał Kwiatkowski, Thymen Arensman, Kim Heiduk, Salvatore Puccio, Magnus Sheffield and Geraint Thomas, who hasn’t raced the Italian Classic since 2019.