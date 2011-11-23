Locke tests positive at Tour of Hainan
Appetite suppressant found in Australian's system after stage win
Deon Michael Locke of Champion Systems has been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union. According to the UCI, the Australian had a positive doping control for Phentermine during the Tour of Hainan.
Related Articles
Locke, 24, rides for the Swiss-based Continental-ranked team Champion System. He won the fourth stage of the Tour of Hainan on October 23, when he also gave the positive urine sample.
Phentermine is an appetite suppressant.
"The provisional suspension of Mr. Locke remains in force until a hearing panel convened by the Australian Cycling Federation determines whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation,” the UCI said in a press statement.
He has the right to request that his B-sample also be tested.
Locke's contract with the team expires the end of this season, and he had been searching for a new team for the coming season.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy