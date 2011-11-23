Locke tests positive at Tour of Hainan

The man with four arms: Deon Locke (Champion Systems) steps onto the podium in Haikou after winning stage four of the 2011 Tour of Hainan. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Deon Michael Locke of Champion Systems has been provisionally suspended by the International Cycling Union. According to the UCI, the Australian had a positive doping control for Phentermine during the Tour of Hainan.

Locke, 24, rides for the Swiss-based Continental-ranked team Champion System. He won the fourth stage of the Tour of Hainan on October 23, when he also gave the positive urine sample.

Phentermine is an appetite suppressant.

"The provisional suspension of Mr. Locke remains in force until a hearing panel convened by the Australian Cycling Federation determines whether he has committed an anti-doping rule violation,” the UCI said in a press statement.

He has the right to request that his B-sample also be tested.

Locke's contract with the team expires the end of this season, and he had been searching for a new team for the coming season.