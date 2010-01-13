Lleida to host spring-time mountain bike stage race

The Ara Lleida Volcat mountain bike stage race will take place over three days in Catalonia in April. (Image credit: Ocisport)

The Ara Lleida Volcat mountain bike stage race will take place over three days from April 2-4 in the Lleida area of western Catalonia. The event will feature categories for elite, under 23 and under 21, master 30+ and veteran men and elite and under 23 women.

This year the competition will start in the village of Solsona (Solsonès). Stage one will finish in Guissona (Segarra) after 50km. Day two will take racers over 70km on to Ager (Noguera), and the final stage - also the shortest at 45km and the most techincal - will conclude in Balaguer (Noguera).

Riders can take part in all stages or just one or two stages.

2010 Ara Lleida Volcat Mountain Bike Stage Race

April 2: Solsona - Guissona, 50km

April 3: Guissona - Ager, 70km

April 4: Ager - Balaguer, 45km