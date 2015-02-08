Live video: Rohan Dennis Hour Record attempt

Image 1 of 3 Rohan Dennis and his special Hour Record BMC Time Machine (Image credit: Rohan Dennis) Image 2 of 3 Stiffness increases mean Dennis shouldn't lose power through flex at the standing start (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 3 of 3 Rohan Dennis (BMC) during the stage (Image credit: Regallo)

Rohan Dennis (BMC) becomes the latest rider to attempt to break the Hour Record when he takes to the boards in Grenchen on Sunday afternoon and the event will be streamed live by the UCI, embedded below.

The record currently belongs to IAM Cycling’s Matthias Brändle, who 51.852 kilometres on the velodrome in Aigle last October, overhauling the new mark established by Jens Voigt.

The UCI’s revision of rules on the equipment permitted for the Hour Record has sparked a renaissance of interest in the endeavour. Last weekend in Melbourne, Jack Bobridge fell short of surpassing Brändle when he chalked up 51.3 kilometres in the hour, while Thomas Dekker, Bradley Wiggins and – eventually – Alex Dowsett are also planning attempts.

For now, however, the spotlight is firmly on Dennis, who heads into this attempt on a high after landing victory at the Tour Down Under last month. Still only 24, the Australian has a fine pedigree against the watch and on the track, and will set out not only aiming to break Brändle’s mark but with a target of 52.5 kilometres in mind.

Dennis will make his attempt aboard a customised BMC TrackMachine TR01 and his recently-retired BMC teammate Cadel Evans will be on hand in Grenchen. Events from Switzerland get underway at 1pm GMT.