Trending

Live coverage of the Vuelta a Espana team time trial and USA Pro Challenge

Start times for TTT

Image 1 of 17

Caja Rural

Caja Rural
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 2 of 17

The nine riders of MTN-Qhubeka team for the 2015 Tour de France

The nine riders of MTN-Qhubeka team for the 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 17

Views from opening team time trial and Team Colombia

Views from opening team time trial and Team Colombia
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 4 of 17

Lotto Soudal

Lotto Soudal
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 5 of 17

Team Europcar

Team Europcar
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 6 of 17

FDJ during stage 1 team time trial

FDJ during stage 1 team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 7 of 17

Movistar

Movistar
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 8 of 17

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 9 of 17

Orica-GreenEdge

Orica-GreenEdge
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 10 of 17

Lampre Merida

Lampre Merida
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 11 of 17

Etixx-Quick Step

Etixx-Quick Step
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 12 of 17

Tinkoff-Saxo during the opening team time trial

Tinkoff-Saxo during the opening team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini)
Image 13 of 17

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) in yellow holds his green sprint and red KOM Jerseys aflot

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) in yellow holds his green sprint and red KOM Jerseys aflot
Image 14 of 17

Team Sky was a crowd favourite

Team Sky was a crowd favourite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Daniel Oss leads the BMC team time trial squad

Daniel Oss leads the BMC team time trial squad
Image 16 of 17

Team Katusha during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia

Team Katusha during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

The Movistar team in the TTT

The Movistar team in the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Join Cyclingnews for live text coverage of the Vuelta a España and the finale of the USA Pro Challenge this weekend.

Related Articles

Vuelta a España countdown: Carlos Sastre Q&A

Vuelta a España: opening TTT times to be neutralised after safety concerns

Thomas hoping for 'chilled' Vuelta a España with eye on future Grand Tours

Quintana: I’m not the kid I was in the 2012 Vuelta

The Vuelta will kick off this Saturday with the now-controversial team time trial. After riders voiced their complaints about the 7.4-kilometre course, the organisers have decided to neutralise the stage.

While the stage won’t impact on the general classification there is still a stage win up for grabs. MTN-Qhubeka will kick off the stage at 18:48 local time, in their second participation at the race. There will be a five-minute interval between the teams. Favourites Orica-GreenEdge and Trek Factory Racing go off at the halfway point at 19:38 and 19:48 respectively.

BMC, Astana, Movistar, Sky are also threats for the victory and will go off one after the other, beginning with the American team at 20:13. Katusha, who are unlikely to threaten the win, will be the final team off the ramp at 20:33.

Follow live coverage of the opening stage of the Vuelta a España on Cyclingnews from 18:15 CET or 17:15 BST.

The coverage follows with stage 6 of the USA Pro Challenge, with an action-packed 164.5km stage from Loveland to Fort Collins, where contenders will have their last chance to try and unseat the BMC duo Rohan Dennis and Brent Bookwalter before the short final stage from Golden to Denver on Sunday.

The live coverage of the USA Pro Challenge will begin after the Vuelta on Saturday. On Sunday, coverage will begin at 13:10 MDT/15:10 EDT/20:10 BST/21:10 CET.

Start times

#TeamTime
1MTN-Qhubeka18:48:00
2Team Colombia18:53:00
3FDJ18:58:00
4Team LottoNL-Jumbo19:03:00
5AG2R-La Mondiale19:08:00
6Team Canondale19:13:00
7IAM Cycling19:18:00
8Cofidis, Solutions Crédit19:23:00
9Caja Rural-Seguros RGA19:28:00
10Team Europcar19:33:00
11Orica-GreenEdge19:38:00
12Trek Factory Racing19:43:00
13Tinkoff-Saxo19:48:00
14Team Giant-Alpecin19:53:00
15Etixx-QuickStep19:58:00
16Lotto-Soudal20:03:00
17Lampre-Merida20:08:00
18BMC Racing20:13:00
19Astana20:18:00
20Movistar20:23:00
21Team Sky20:28:00
22Katusha20:33:00