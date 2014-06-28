Live coverage for US Cup finale
Video streaming from Colorado Springs
The final round 4 of the US Cup presented by Sho-Air Cycling Group is happening today in Colorado Springs. Tune in here to watch free live video streaming from both the elite men's and women's cross country races in which Geoff Kabush (Scott-3Rox) and Katerina Nash (Luna) will aim to defend their series leads.
Read the race preview or scroll down to watch the live coverage.
Race schedule
11:45 am - 12:00 pm - Elite women cross country staging and call-up
12:00 pm - 2:00 pm - Elite women cross country
2:15 pm - 2:30 pm - Elite men cross country staging and call-up
2:30 pm - 4:30 pm - Elite men cross country
