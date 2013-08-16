Litscher puts an early end to his season

Image 1 of 3 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 3 Thomas Litscher on the podium at the Nove Mesto World Cup (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 3 Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück)

Swiss rider Thomas Litscher (Multivan Merida Team) is putting an early end to his season due to saddle sore issues. The 2011 U23 world champion is scheduled for surgery on August 20.

Litscher had an excellent start into his season. New to his Multivan Merida team, he finished an impressive fourth at the second World Cup of the season in Nove Mesto. Then in the most recent World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne, he managed to be in the top 10 for the first half of the race, until the pain caused by an abscess set in and forced him to abandon.

"Unfortunately the saddle sore I had been struggling with last season returned after a couple of hard weeks training at altitude in July. After the race in Andorra, I modified my saddle to lessen the pressure in key areas, but that only has lead to further complications," said Litscher.

"After discussing the issue with my coach and the Multivan Merida team, I have decided to put an early end to the 2013 season and get surgery to solve the problem as soon as possible."

Litscher will not be allowed to get back in the saddle for two months after his surgery, but he is optimistic he will eventually make a full recovery.