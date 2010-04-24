Liège-Bastogne-Liège teams are presented in Belgium

Image 1 of 30 Philippe Gilbert is quizzed by the media (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 30 Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam) will race just his second event of the year at Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 3 of 30 Alberto Contador (Astana) catches up with former-teammate Andreas Kloden. Matthew Busche (right, RadioShack) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 4 of 30 Jens Voigt (Saxo Bank) was looking strong at Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 5 of 30 Philippe Gilbert: Race favourite and fan favourite (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 6 of 30 Philippe Gilbert kicks back with his Omega Pharma-Lotto teammates in Liège (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 7 of 30 Simon Gerrans (Team Sky) looks cool at the team presentation (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 30 Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) signs an autograph (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 30 Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) promised to be aggressive (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 30 Saxo Bank line-up on stage at the team presentation (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 30 The Liège-Bastogne-Liège presentation is held in a big tent (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 30 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) was one of the many Tour contenders at this year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 30 Philippe Gilbert speaks to his former team manager Marc Madiot (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 30 Local hero Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was mobbed by the fans (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 30 Where's Wally? It was a case of 'Where's the Pro?' outside the team presentation in Liège (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 16 of 30 Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack) and Maxim Iglinksy (Astana) chat outside the team presentation (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 17 of 30 Garmin-Transitions Peter Stetina and Michael Kreder keep a close eye on their captain Ryder Hesjedal (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 18 of 30 Matthew Busche (RadioShack) and Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 19 of 30 Winners are grinners: Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was looking relaxed on the eve of Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 20 of 30 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and his brother Andy will again go on the attack on Sunday (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 21 of 30 Bjarne Riis waited patiently outside as his riders were presented (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 22 of 30 Defending Champion Andy Schleck (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 23 of 30 The team presentation was held in the centre of Liège's grand town hall (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 24 of 30 Cadel will attack here: BMC directeurs sportif Mike Sayers and John Lelangue make some notes in the race hand book. (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 25 of 30 Kjell Carlström (Sky) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 26 of 30 Xavier Tondó and Philip Deignan (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 27 of 30 Former Ag2R Prevoyance teammates Simon Gerrans (Sky) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2R-La Mondiale) shoot the breeze in Liège (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 28 of 30 Team cars lined up in Liège (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 29 of 30 Sky teammates Lars Petter Nordhaug and Thomas Lövkvist wait to be presented in Liège (Image credit: Richard Tyler) Image 30 of 30 Carlos Sastre (CerveloTestTeam) poses for a photograph (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

The countdown to the final Classic of the spring began on Saturday afternoon as riders attended the official Liège-Bastogne-Liège team presentation.

The 25 teams in the race were called onto a stage one by one, with legendary French race announcer Daniel Mangeas reeling-off their best results and asking them for a brief comment on their chances for Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Before going on stage in the huge marquee, the riders gather in the centre of the Palais des Princes-Eveques. The atmosphere was that of a friendly weigh-in before a prize fight, as riders and rival directeur sportifs said hello but carefully check out each others fitness and tested their confidence.

Local hero and big favourite Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma) tried to play it cool but was clearly nervous, knowing victory would change his career forever and perhaps make him the most complete Classics rider of his generation. He was mobbed by the crowds, but patiently posed for dozens of photographs and autographs.

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC) and former Tour de France winner Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) were also spotted by the crowd outside the presentation and swamped by requests for autographs, but managed to escape and get back to their hotels on their team buses.

Saxo Bank was one of the last teams to be presented. Andy and Fränk Schleck looked laid-back and confident, with both promising to make it a hard race for Gilbert and anyone else hoping Liège-Bastogne-Liège will finish in a sprint. We can expect them to go on the attack as early as the Côte de la Redoute, 35km from the finish, and blow the race wide open.

Alberto Contador (Astana) mingled with his former teammates, who now ride for Lance Armstrong's RadioShack, and Christian Vande Velde joined his Garmin-Transitions team, revealing he will support Canada's Ryder Hesjedal after the Canadian's second place result in the Amstel Gold Race

This year's Liège-Bastogne-Liège official start list includes more Tour de France contenders than in recent years, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Denis Menchov (Rabobank) also joining the Schlecks, Vande Velde, Evans and Contador for the 258km race.

The last Classic of the spring promises to be a real showdown between the best riders in the peloton.

There will be live coverage of all the action here on Cyclingnews on Sunday with special reports and interviews from the finish line in Ans.



