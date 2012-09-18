Lessons in position pay off for Law at Goulburn to Sydney

Image 1 of 4 The 2012 Goulburn to Sydney podium: Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts) and Scott Law (Illawarra CC) (Image credit: Jane Aubrey) Image 2 of 4 Hangin' for some gold: Race winner Scott Law plays it up for the camera after his gold medal ride. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 4 Race winner Scott Law from New South Wales prepares to crack the champers. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 4 of 4 The law of the land: Scott Law from New South Wales is thrilled with his win in the Men's Under 23 Criterium Championship in Ballarat. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

Scott Law returned to racing in Australia in style over the weekend with second place in the Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic.

Law, 21, has just spent the last six months racing in Belgium with the An Post - Sean Kelly team and was flying solo when it came to the iconic one-day event which finishes in Camden on the outskirts of Sydney.

"Things are going well and I’m just trying to find a bit of form again," he told Cyclingnews after stepping off the podium on the main street. "It was a great result today considering I was probably one of the only ones who was by myself. I was really happy with the result and hopefully there’re better things to come."

Law finished second in the general classification at the Goulburn to Sydney under the old format in 2010, where the two days of racing contributed to Sunday's podium. In 2011, Law led in a chase group 11 seconds behind race winner Steele Von Hoff, having believed the front group would come back after the second climb and final climb of Razorback.

The under 23 Australian criterium champion is hopeful that the result will pave the way for him being able to find a team to race with for the remainder of the National Road Series season, with the next race being held on September 30 with the Launceston to New Norfolk Classic followed by the Tour of Tasmania.

Law joined An Post - Sean Kelly off the back of a difficult season with V Australia and while he didn’t score any notable results, the stint was more about gaining experience.

"I wanted to learn from the team and try and improve myself both on and off the bike," he said. "It was a lot different from Fly V last year in America. It wasn’t as difficult as being in Belgium.

The biggest challenge the Balgownie rider faced while racing in the European hot-bed was ensuring his position in the bunch, he explained.

"You need to make sure your breaks are working!" Law laughed. "It’s just a whole other level. It’s a bit different compared to here [in Australia] where you can get through the races and whoever is the freshest wins. Other there it’s whoever’s the strongest. It was definitely a huge learning curve."

Law has a "few options" on the table for 2013 but is yet to make a decision.

