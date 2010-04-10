Leogang replaces Schladming as World Cup venue

Image 1 of 2 Tracy Moseley won the downhill women's World Cup in Schladming in 2009. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Sam Hill wins the men's World Cup downhill in Schladming in 2009. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Leogang has replaced Schladming as the host of the sixth round of the 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. The gravity event, scheduled for June 19-20, will change locations, but remains in Austria.

Schladming has been on the World Cup calendar since 2004 and was voted best event of the series, thanks in particular to its downhill track which is a favorite of many specialists of the discipline. However, because the popular resort was awarded the 2013 Ski World Championships, it is currently undergoing work which makes it impossible to stage the World Cup mountain bike event.

"Leogang has agreed to organise the sixth round of the World Cup, a double event featuring the downhill and four-cross disciplines," read a UCI press release. "The change will allow Leogang, which already has an event registered on the UCI international calendar the following weekend (June 26-27), to provide a mountain bike festival for fans of the sport. The UCI is delighted to have found an excellent alternative on the same date as Schladming, which minimises the implications for the riders, teams and media."

The 2010 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup comprises nine events starting with an Olympic cross country event in Yorkshire, Dalby Forest in Great Britain on April 25th, and finishing with a triple event in Windham, New York, in the United States on August 28-29.

In 2009, Sam Hill and Tracy Moseley won the downhill events while Jared Graves and Anneke Beerten won the four cross races.

The UCI said it will have more information on the Leogang World cup shortly.