Lefevere close to signing Dan Martin to Etixx-Quickstep

Daniel Martin (Cannondale-Garmin) on the start line

Etixx-Quickstep general manager Patrick Lefevere has confirmed to Cyclingnews that he his close to signing Daniel Martin from Cannondale-Garmin. Cyclingnews confirmed Thursday that the Irishman would leave Jonathan Vaughters’ American team, for which he has ridden since turning professional in 2008.

Martin has been linked to a number of teams, including Team Sky, Trek Factory Racing and Etixx-QuickStep.

Team Sky confirmed last night that they would not been signing the former Liège-Bastogne-Liège winner, while Trek have not provided an official comment.

However when contacted by Cyclingnews, Lefevere told the website, that, “I hope it but you’re never sure before the agreement is signed but we’re close.”

Martin is set to ride the Vuelta a España, as his final Grand Tour for Cannondale-Garmin. He will line-up with Andrew Talansky and Joe Dombrowski as part of a strong-looking squad.

Lefevere still has a number of riders out of contract for next season, including Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen. World champion Michal Kwiatkowski is set to join Team Sky for 2016 with Martin a candidate to fill the Polish rider’s position and race programme.