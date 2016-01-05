Le Tour de Langkawi 2016 route announced

The 2016 Tour de Langkawi route (Image credit: Le Tour de Langkawi)

The organisers of the Tour de Langkawi have announced the route for the 2016 edition of the 2.HC race which will start with a 165.5km stage from Kangar to Baling. Continued works at the Genting Highlands summit rule out the traditional stage finish, ensuring Cameron Highlands will host the queen stage of the race on stage 4. There will also the first finish of the race in Melaka on March 2.

"We are expecting exciting competition from all the riders. The composition of the route will test all aspects of their capabilities, it will be an open race until the very end, which will definitely keep the fans excited," said Minister of Youth and Sports YB Khairy Jamaluddin at the presentation of the route.

Following on the opening stage of the race, the Tour of Langkawi then heads to Penang Island for the first time since 2004 with a finish in Georgetown. The race then heads south from Kulim to Kuala Kangsar before the challenging 129.5km stage from Ipoh – Cameron Highlands which is set to decide the overall winner of the race. A visit to the capital of Kuala Lumpar features on Stage 5 with the race continuing south with the penultimate stage the longest of the week at 203.2km from Seremban to Parit Sulong.

"We can expect it to be a race for the spectators at the finish lines to enjoy. We can already visualize the peloton hitting top speed on a number of occasions," chief executive officer Emir Abdul Jalal said. "Besides the route, we aim to re-position LTdL back to the top level of organization, the "excellent level of organisation" certificate was attained from 2010 to 2014 acknowledged by the International Cycling Union (UCI)."

Youcef Reguigui of Dimension Data is the defending champion of the Tour de Langkawi. Former winners of the race include Julián Arredondo (Trek Segafredo), Jose Serpa, Tom Danielson and Chris Horner.

A full list of teams are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

2016 Tour de Langkawi, February 24-March 2

24 February, Stage 1: Kangar – Baling 165.5km

25 February, Stage 2: Sungai Petani – Georgetown 159.8km

26 February, Stage 3: Kulim – Kuala Kangsar 107km

27 February, Stage 4: Ipoh – Cameron Highlands 129.5km

28 February, Stage 5: Tapah – Kuala Lumpur 149.9km

29 February, Stage 6: Putrajaya – Rembau 147.6km

1 March, Stage 7: Seremban – Parit Sulong 203.2km

2 March Stage 8: Batu Pahat – Melaka Loop 119.9km